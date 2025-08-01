Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin communicate more frequently than any other world leaders. Their close contacts are influenced by an unprecedented level of cooperation between their countries. The presidents have held meetings over the weekend — although they didn’t discuss programmatic issues then, it became known that they were arranging a meeting. Early on August 1, the Belarusian President set off on a working visit to Russia. From Saint Petersburg, where his plane landed, he took a complex route — heading to Valaam, a unique place in the Ladoga Lake area, considered an important spiritual center of Russia.

Lukashenko and Putin are no strangers to meeting on Valaam. Already three times, the presidents of Belarus and Russia chose this tranquil, trusting environment for their meetings in this atmospheric location.

Valaam is dotted with spiritual sites. Together, the presidents visited the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God, attended a brief prayer service, and lit candles for peace. Notably, over a hundred thousand pilgrims visit local churches annually. However, the informal atmosphere of Valaam should not be misleading — leaders always discuss the entire agenda of Belarus-Russia relations, from alliance projects and security to regional issues. The core of the upcoming discussions became clear from the leaders’ opening remarks.

Vladimir Putin:

"We are meeting on Valaam, Alexander Grigorievich. Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss current issues. The government is working very actively. Our trade turnover has already reached 50 billion USD. That’s a very good achievement. There are many projects, especially in very important and promising areas. Naturally, with such volumes, many questions arise. We will have the chance to address these questions.

"We will devote the weekend to discussion. I came here and noted that we have established a good tradition. The two Orthodox nations, as representatives, meet every year. And this temple already feels like home. But we noticed on the way here that the Smolensk Skit is nice, but there’s no Belarusian skit," emphasized the head of state.

"This is our shared history," Putin added. Nevertheless, Lukashenko proposed building another small Belarusian church on Valaam: "We will think about it. There’s enough space here — to build a small church. We’ll consider it, especially since the road here is already paved.

Journalists, taking advantage of the minimal formalities and protocol, asked current questions — ranging from negotiations on Ukraine (the first reaction from Kiev to the proposal to create working groups was positive, although they have yet to start functioning) to the alliance response to Western sanctions, which Europe is issuing in packages.

"If someone has closed the door in front of us, many doors remain open in the world. Both Russia and Belarus have made a very serious turnaround today. I believe, over time, the world will appreciate what we have done. It was simply unimaginable at the beginning of the 2020s, but we did it. We live and will continue to live. No one will be able to subjugate us in this world. We are determined to defend our interests," Lukashenko stated.

The president emphasized that Russia is a treasure trove of minerals and technologies. But it takes time to prove to skeptics that the countries together can achieve a lot.

Lukashenko also recalled that at a recent meeting with Belarusian diplomats, he said that "there are no sanctions" and there’s no point in talking about them. "Sanctions are opportunities. I believe Russia is acting the same way, even more sharply, understanding this issue. We have always been close and will remain so. Don’t worry about these sanctions," he said.

The negotiation process on Ukraine is complicated and slow. Belarus does not seek to be a mediator but is always ready to assist in promoting peace at the negotiation table.

"War is war, but negotiations are always ongoing. Americans fought in Vietnam for many lands and have been negotiating from day one of the war," noted Lukashenko.

Lukashenko pointed out a mistake by the Ukrainian side: "They demand the impossible. What they say and what Russia offers—these are negotiated at the table. There can be compromises, retreats, turns, and reversals. But to do this openly—that’s for the public. This is to say ‘we talk a lot but do nothing."

Lukashenko called Donald Trump "our common friend, whom we cared about so much."

"I remember our worries about whether he would win, and so on," he added.

Commenting on US President’s statements about deadlines, Lukashenko said: "50, 60, 10 days — that’s not how politics is done. If he wants peace, he must engage carefully, thoroughly. This is a military conflict. And it’s impossible to resolve it with a decree, especially for a nuclear power. It’s just laughable."

"Recently, I met with Americans. I told them openly: ‘This is his [Trump’s] close friends. Tell the President that he needs to proceed carefully with all this. And agreements can be reached,’*” declared Belarus’ President.

Lukashenko mentioned the earlier proposal for a ceasefire in the air, which was also discussed during his meeting with US representatives: "I said: Russia is interested in this, and President Putin is too. But you don’t want that. Tell Zelensky to go for it—to prevent flying drones and falling objects on people."

"One last thing. You know when a drone with 59 kg of explosives and balloons landed in Belarus—well, it didn’t explode. It hit a 10-story building where ordinary people lived. So, this escalation is dangerous. We need to stop it and do it carefully," stated the President.

Belarus is also contributing to the peace process, facilitating exchanges at the Russia-Ukraine border: "What Russians are negotiating in Istanbul with Ukrainians (Vladimir Vladimirovich, remember, he called me and thanked me)—this continues in Belarus. We are all doing exchanges at the border."

Lukashenko mentioned that Ukrainians have opened a section of the border for these exchanges, restored railway communication in that area: "There are some positive developments."

He added that Russian and Ukrainian human rights officials are negotiating about children: "There are negotiations about children. Russia and Ukraine are talking. What has Russia done badly? The war is ongoing, and children are left orphaned. They were fed and clothed. Yet, they are blamed for it. Why? Let’s negotiate. And exchanges are happening."

Putin also commented that the number of children exchanged was less than claimed by Ukraine: "No, of course. We exchanged three or four children whose parents lost them," confirmed Lukashenko.

"When we asked for lists during negotiations in Istanbul, there was nothing," noted Putin.

"There are no lists. Therefore, there’s public hype. That’s not helpful. We just need to sit at the table and negotiate, regardless of our positions," Lukashenko emphasized.

Putin reiterated that peace negotiations on Ukraine originally started in Belarus.

"Yes, three rounds have taken place. If Belarus doesn’t suit, that’s fine. Vladimir and I discussed—anywhere, even the Moon. But we need to sit at the negotiation table and talk, not throw stones at each other," stressed Lukashenko.

He also urged not to shout: "I want to meet with Putin!" "Why are you shouting about that? Prepare the ground, statements, and so on. I told this to Americans. Prepare, then sit down and sign," he said. "And invite Trump, Macron, Starmer, whoever. But you need to prepare this. Don’t they understand? They understand. If they say otherwise, they’re just playing for the public."

It’s worth recalling that Belarus was the site of the exchange of prisoners, with Minsk handling this delicate matter, which allies appreciate. Belarus can always step up and do more for resolution.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich and I agreed long ago. If necessary, he will always involve Belarus in all processes. We agreed in Istanbul. Ukrainians don’t trust anyone," Lukashenko explained.

Putin thanked Lukashenko and Belarus for their support and active role in organizing negotiations: "We are in contact constantly. I keep Lukashenko informed about the negotiations’ results. All prisoner exchanges happen on Belarusian territory. The negotiation process began in 2022 there, then moved to Istanbul. But we know Lukashenko’s position, the leadership’s, and the entire Belarusian people’s—who want peace between Russia and Ukraine. Lukashenko is actively involved."

One of the questions from journalists concerned Ukraine’s main brand—corruption. In late July, Zelensky signed a law that strips anti-corruption agencies of independence.

The irony is that these agencies in Ukraine were created by the United States, and under the guise of fighting corruption, kompromat on officials was gathered.

When independent detectives approached Zelensky’s close circle, he shut down their work. But when Washington found out, he obediently did as they wanted. The Verkhovna Rada approved the law quickly, without discussion or dissent.

Lukashenko pointed out that Western pressure on Zelensky is obvious but blames the Ukrainian president himself: "I see this and think—what did Zelensky want? He borrowed billions, hundreds of billions from the West. And they wanted to track where that money went, so they proposed creating anti-corruption bureaus and prosecutors. So, there’s no point in complaining now. You took the money, and those who gave it wanted to control how you, as an unsovereign state, used it."

Minsk and Moscow continue to strengthen their joint defense space. Joint exercises "Zapad-2025" are scheduled for September. But a serious argument for any potential adversary will be the "Oreshnik" missile system. Both sides claim it will soon appear in Belarus.

"Military personnel, although they are practical people, are eager to deploy the 'Oreshnik' in Belarus sometime next year. Vladimir Vladimirovich said that by this year, we should mainly complete the construction and setup processes," clarified Lukashenko.

Putin added that Belarusian and Russian military specialists have chosen locations for the future "Oreshnik" missile positions, and preparations are underway. The issue should be resolved by the end of 2025.

The West is not very inclined toward dialogue. They tend to choose sanctions and ultimatums. It’s no surprise that even Washington and Brussels have difficulty reaching agreements. US and EU agreements are already being called a disgrace for Europe.

Lukashenko believes such agreements will lead to deindustrialization and the destruction of the European Union: "It’s been said that this is also the goal of Americans—to weaken the European Union, which was quite a strong organization. But the people don’t like this policy. Why? Because of their stance on Ukraine. They’re impoverished but continue to send huge amounts of money to arm Ukraine."