Putin: Russia is grateful to Belarus for assistance in the negotiation process with Ukraine

Russia is grateful to Belarus for its help in the negotiation process with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this statement while answering journalists' questions during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Valaam Island, reports BELTA

Putin expressed gratitude to Lukashenko and Belarus:

"We are very grateful to Alexander Lukashenko and Belarus in general for the support and assistance that Belarus provides us in the negotiation process. And the President of Belarus. We are in constant contact. I regularly inform Alexander Grigorievich about the results of negotiations. All exchanges happen on Belarusian territory. The negotiation process started there in 2022 and later moved to Istanbul," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president noted that he is well aware of the position of his Belarusian colleague and the Belarusian people, who are eager for peace to come between Russia and Ukraine: