3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.42 BYN
Lukashenko and Putin confirm plans to supply "Oreshnik" to Belarus by the end of the year
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko and Putin confirm plans to supply "Oreshnik" to Belarus by the end of the yearnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7107fbed-9b66-4be9-86b6-0199a7e079d0/conversions/aa30b6b1-8d3b-4600-af94-f58e4a692604-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7107fbed-9b66-4be9-86b6-0199a7e079d0/conversions/aa30b6b1-8d3b-4600-af94-f58e4a692604-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7107fbed-9b66-4be9-86b6-0199a7e079d0/conversions/aa30b6b1-8d3b-4600-af94-f58e4a692604-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7107fbed-9b66-4be9-86b6-0199a7e079d0/conversions/aa30b6b1-8d3b-4600-af94-f58e4a692604-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, confirmed their plans to deliver Oreshnik missile system to Belarus by the end of the year. They announced this to journalists, reports BELTA.
"We have produced the first serial complex of Oreshnik. The first serial missile. And it has been delivered to the troops. Now the series has begun," said the Russian leader.