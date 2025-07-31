Mutually beneficial cooperation – Belarusian products are in demand in Kazakhstan

Belarus is a country with an open economy focused on exports, making the expansion and efficiency of foreign trade its unquestionable priorities. Recently, President Alexander Lukashenko reminded diplomatic representatives of this. Diplomats are expected to adopt strict, and sometimes unconventional, methods of work—even in friendly and well-known markets.

For example, the trade turnover between Belarus and Kazakhstan increased by 7.5%. Belarusian producers face competition in this country. Therefore, it is important to adopt more flexible approaches to product sales and not forget about quality.

"Currently, Belarus has increased its supplies to Kazakhstan by 20%. This is a good result, and we plan to continue developing in the same direction. We are constantly working with our distributors and companies that promote our products in Kazakhstan. We try to organize their work so that our sales volumes always grow, and, importantly, the range of products expands," said Aleksey Bogdanov, Belarusian Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

According to the ambassador, Belarus is also working to increase industrial cooperation by expanding production and introducing new products to the market.

For example, recently, Kazakhstan hosted an Agribusiness Day, where Belarusian companies participated actively. They brought two new products — a mineral fertilizer applicator and a roll crusher for animal feed, which were very well received by Kazakhs. These products are planned to be produced at the KAIK plant in Kazakhstan. Some farmers have already tested the machines.

Alexey Bogdanov also discussed the benefits of opening a direct flight between Almaty and Minsk: