Alexander Lukashenko proposes building Belarusian church on Valaam

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, suggested constructing a Belarusian church at the Valaam Monastery. He made this proposal during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Valaam, reports BELTA.

"I flew here and noted that we have established a good tradition — meeting on Valaam every year," said the President. "The Smolensk Skit is good, but there is no Belarusian skit. We will think about it too. There is enough space here—to build a small church. We will consider this."