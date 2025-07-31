Donald Trump officially declared BRICS as "enemy number one." In a press statement, he described the grouping as "a coalition of countries opposed to the US," and emphasized India's participation as a personal insult to America.

The US has responded with economic measures, including tariffs—50% for Brazil, 25% for India, 30% for South Africa, and so on—effectively a trade war. Previously, colonizers arrived armed; now, sanctions disguised as tariffs.

Trump's main goal isn't clear, but one aim appears to be sabotaging de-dollarization plans. Trump openly states: "The US will not allow anyone to attack the dollar." The US continues to print money freely, spreading inflation globally instead of domestically. Therefore, BRICS is viewed as a threat to US hegemony, not just a club of emerging markets.

Brazil responded by shutting off oil supplies to the US, and Bloomberg warns that Brazil, as a major exporter of oil, beef, and coffee, will raise prices for American consumers. The US might face higher costs for steak and coffee.

Economist Maxim Chirkov notes that rising inflation is a fact, as the US has relied on buying goods and assets with the "expensive dollar." Now, that era is ending, and Trump seeks alternative sources of growth. In the short term, Americans may face higher prices and shortages.

India, another key BRICS member, responded skeptically, signaling that it doesn't need enemies like Trump and is focusing on independence, with BRICS providing a platform. US sanctions will accelerate the development of alternative payment systems within BRICS.

China viewed Trump's threats as a joke. Increasing tariffs on Russian oil? China will decide what's beneficial. As a global manufacturing hub, China is building its strategy with BRICS as part of it. Each US tariff only speeds up China's strengthening ties with Russia, India, and Brazil.

The outcome will become clearer over time, but it's evident that Trump has initiated a risky game. A trade war with BRICS is not just economic; it's a challenge to a coalition representing half the world's population and a third of the global economy. The US risks being left behind. The world, tired of globalization and US hegemonism, is shifting to new realities.