Over the past four years, the trade turnover between Minsk and Ankara has exceeded $1 billion according to Belarusian statistics, and approaches $2 billion according to Turkish data. But this is not the limit. The next goal is to double this figure.

Anatoly Glaz, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Turkey, discussed the importance of organizing negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv:

Belarusian ambassador to Turkey, Anatoly Glaz:

"Turkey and Belarus are two countries where opposing sides have spoken on their territory. And we, more than anyone else, understand how difficult it is for Turkish partners to organize and support this process. Naturally, I communicate with my Turkish colleagues and the Turkish Foreign Ministry. We know some details, and they share with me specifics because we understand them perfectly. It is important to note that attempts by some countries to move negotiations to another platform should be thoughtful. The main thing here is not to disrupt the process. Currently, on the humanitarian track, we see progress in each round, with results being implemented in Belarus, which is good because people's fates depend on this."

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine also took place on Belarusian soil in 2022, with three rounds. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directly involved in organizing the entire process.

"Maybe someday, when the confidentiality is lifted, a book can be written about this. Naturally, the special military operations and hostilities are not over yet, so it's early to say anything. But I want to remind you that the first negotiations took place on Belarusian territory, with three rounds held. Yes, the Foreign Ministry was the main organizer, but not only — our security forces also participated, ensuring security, as did regional authorities providing the platform. It was a coordinated, powerful effort under the direction of the head of state. It's no secret that Alexander Lukashenko convinced the Ukrainian delegation to come for the first time," recalls the ambassador.

Ambassador Anatoly Glaz also noted that he vividly remembers the first round of negotiations in Belarus. During the first minute of the live broadcast, the negotiations gained more than a million views online.

"This shows how the whole world watched with bated breath and wished success for these negotiations," emphasized the Belarusian ambassador to Turkey.

There was some success — after three rounds, a draft agreement was produced, which was further discussed in Istanbul. Again, it is no secret that both the Russian president and Alexander Lukashenko stated that this document did not contain territorial issues. As is known, it was already ready for signing.