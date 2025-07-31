"59 kg of explosives packed with balls." - Lukashenko speaks about drone that fell in Belarus

During a media interaction on Valaam, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned a recently fallen drone in Belarus. The relevant statements were made in the context of the urgent need to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, reports BELTA.

Lukashenko recalled an earlier proposal for a ceasefire in the air, which was also discussed during his meeting with U.S. representatives:

"I say: Russia is interested in this, and President Putin. But you don't want that. Tell Zelensky to go along with it, so that these flying devices don't fall on people's heads."

He further stated:

"Just recently, there was a case when a drone fell in Belarus — 59 kilograms of explosives packed with balls and other materials. Well, it didn't explode. It hit a 10-story building where ordinary people lived," the President said.

He emphasized the danger of escalation:

"Therefore, this escalation is dangerous. We need to stop it. And we need to do it carefully," the Belarusian leader underscored.

According to BELTA, citing the Investigative Committee, on the night of July 29, a drone, which was detected by the Ministry of Defense and suppressed by electronic warfare means, fell without detonation in the yard of house No. 72 on Matusevicha Street. The drone wreckage damaged several parked cars and landed on the adjacent territory near the house.