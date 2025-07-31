Belarusian-Cuban pharmaceuticals roll off assembly line

The first Belarusian-Cuban produced medical drugs rolled off the assembly line in the third decade of July. This was announced by Vitaly Borchuk, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to the Republic of Cuba.

The head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission noted that, in the future, such a well-established joint production in the Latin American region will allow for the unhindered trade of medicines developed in Belarus but intended for sale on the Cuban domestic market and in Caribbean countries.

Vitaly Borchuk said:

"Before my trip to Minsk in the third decade of July, I had the honor to be present at the packaging of the first box of the Belarusian drug 'Rivakson' on Cuban territory. The medicine has been fully mastered, certified, and instructions are provided even in Spanish. This means it is recognized as made in Cuba, which provides extensive opportunities to work with it both on the domestic market and with export potential in the region, as Cuban certificates are accepted. 'AkaDefarm' has established a joint venture with 'AkaDom-Sol,' so as soon as we get long-term contracts, production of the drug will be launched on a serial basis."