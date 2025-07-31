Lukashenko and Putin to hold meeting at Valaam

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, will meet on Valaam Island (Lake Ladoga) in Karelia, according to BELTA.

The President of Belarus is on a working visit to Russia. In a one-on-one format, the heads of state will hold an informal discussion on the most important and relevant issues related to the development of Belarusian-Russian relations and the implementation of allied projects. The international agenda and regional security topics will also be in focus.

The leaders have previously visited this island three times. The first time was in July 2019, and similar meetings took place in July 2023 and 2024. During these visits, Lukashenko and Putin combined visits to the monastery on Valaam with informal conversations to discuss current cooperation issues and the international situation.