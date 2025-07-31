Belarus calls on OSCE countries to restore peace in Europe through diplomacy

A Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta participated in Helsinki in jubilee events dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act, reports BELTA.

During working discussions on the future of the OSCE, the head of the Belarusian delegation presented Minsk’s assessments and proposals for overcoming the crisis in regional security and for enhancing the effectiveness of the OSCE.

Igor Sekreta emphasized that the future of the OSCE is only possible if member states begin to perceive the organization not as a platform for emotional expression of mutual claims, but as a practical tool for promoting dialogue and strengthening interstate cooperation across the entire Eurasian space.

He stated:

"If we can rise above ideological dogmas and prejudices, we can bring peace back to Europe. How? Through diplomacy. The cessation of hostilities and a new détente in Europe will not be a precondition but a result of restoring full international communication," he noted.

The Belarusian side proposed to start discussing the future Eurasian security architecture, highlighting the need for a renewed dialogue between interested states. As an intermediate step, Belarus suggested involving independent experts, analysts, scientists, and media representatives in discussions—especially if official structures are not yet ready for direct interaction.

"Belarus is ready for such a dialogue in any format and on any platform without preconditions. We also propose using the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, which will take place on October 28-29. Considering the unique geopolitical position of our country, Minsk is an optimal platform for serious discussions and decision-making on regional conflicts," stated Igor Sekreta.

In Helsinki, the Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of various foreign delegations.