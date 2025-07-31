"I want to tell you that the scale of corruption that is now flourishing under Zelensky, well, I don't even know what to compare it to. By the way, to be objective, such scales of corruption became possible simply because a huge flow of financial resources, Western funds, flooded into Ukraine — something that hadn't happened before. Consequently, the scale, volume, and speed of corruption have all changed. I dare say that the large-scale, systemic corruption thriving under Zelensky is unmatched in comparison to any of his predecessors during Ukraine's independence. Zelensky didn't step out of line at all, he entered the presidential race beautifully, entered the post of president with high hopes, people believed he wouldn't be a typical politician, that he would be different from others. But in reality, he turned out to be right at the top of this corruption pyramid," commented Spiridon Kilinikarov.