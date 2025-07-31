"We need to sit down at the table and negotiate." Lukashenko on peaceful talks about Ukraine

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, emphasized the importance of continuing peaceful negotiations regarding Ukraine. He stated this to journalists during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Valaam, reports BELTA.

"We need to sit down at the table and negotiate, regardless of the positions. Even if we don't like something in Belarus, or anywhere else—be it the Moon or anywhere else. But we must sit down at the table and talk, not throw stones at each other," emphasized the Belarusian leader.