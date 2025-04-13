The peaceful foreign policy of our country resonates with many nations. New opportunities for development are opening up in the collaboration between Belarus and Ethiopia. Our delegation, led by Maxim Ryzhenkov, has been working in Addis Ababa. One year ago, both sides celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The dialogue gained momentum following the meeting between the President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia last year at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Regarding today's negotiations: Belarus is ready not only to sell its products but also to assist in the acquisition of new competencies and technologies.

Addis Ababa is a bustling African metropolis, and while there may be over 5,000 kilometers separating the Belarusian capital from its Ethiopian counterpart, such distance is less significant in today's interconnected world. Cultural and traditional differences no longer impede effective collaboration when there is a willingness and political will to engage.

The extensive negotiation marathon between Minsk and Addis Ababa has concluded, with a rich agenda. Business meetings are planned in tandem with political discussions, and the parties are focused not simply on acquaintance but on finding new growth opportunities. In recent years, Belarusian foreign policy has confidently taken an African turn, aiming to foster beneficial contacts across various sectors for both parties. Africa, as we know, represents a vast market, and it is vital for our exporters to establish a strong foothold there.

Ethiopia's foreign policy is grounded in mutual benefit, respect for national interests, and sovereignty. In essence, this approach aligns closely with that of Minsk. Many states are shifting their focus to Africa today, making it prudent to develop relations in this region.

While the West has historically viewed the African continent solely as a source of profit, Belarus has consistently advocated for the independence and territorial integrity of African nations. Today, our stance remains unchanged: our policy is not solely about selling but about teaching others to do as we do. This was the primary message during discussions with the Minister of Innovation and Science. Minsk is offering support in developing new solutions for Ethiopia, inviting partners to visit Belarus to showcase our clusters—so we await a reciprocal delegation.

Agriculture is the main driver of Ethiopia's economy, employing a significant portion of the population and contributing a lion's share to GDP. Few are unaware of Ethiopian coffee, a key export product of the country. Yet, the land is fertile for other crops as well. Belarus offers its technologies for cultivating diverse agricultural products. Our specialists in Addis Ababa, who arrived as part of the delegation, shared insights on how we can support Ethiopia's agricultural sector, including workforce training.

Currently, there are about 400 Ethiopian students studying in Belarus across various disciplines. Education remains a priority. However, establishing joint production ventures represents a particularly advantageous niche for collaboration, based on the principle: Belarusian engineering expertise combined with Ethiopian execution. Localizing production reduces production costs, which enhances the competitiveness of our equipment.