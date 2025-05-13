Belarusian police participates in World Police Summit in Dubai

World Police Summit is held in Dubai. The Belarusian police also present at the event. The delegation is headed by the Minister of the Interior. The representative forum traditionally gathers heads of police departments from different countries, security experts to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation. It is already known that Ivan Kubrakov will have a meeting with the executive officers of Interpol, while meetings with colleagues from the CIS countries have already taken place. The expanded agenda of the Summit includes more than a dozen conferences with speakers. In addition, there are three new platforms at the forum. The academic one is dedicated to the research work of the world's leading universities and police institutes. The startup zone is dedicated to innovations and entrepreneurship in the field of public safety. The demonstration center simulates real situations related to law enforcement.