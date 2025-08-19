Politico: White House Plans for Summit to be Held in Budapest

The White House is planning to hold a meeting of the presidents of Russia, the United States and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky in Budapest. This was reported by the Politico newspaper, citing sources.

According to the publication sources, the Donald Trump's administration sees the capital of Hungary as "the summit venue first and foremost," and the U.S. Secret Service has already begun preparations for the meeting. The tripartite summit is considered by the White House as "the next step in resolving the conflict" after the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.