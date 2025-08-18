Belarus Continues Building Constructive Dialogue with "New Asian Tiger"

Belarus continues to establish a constructive dialogue with Asian countries. These days, a parliamentary delegation from Indonesia is visiting our country.

Supplies of equipment and food products, cooperation in the mining industry, technology export, and humanitarian efforts are among the priorities of our partnership.

Today, the countries expressed readiness to reach a new level of investment cooperation and to utilize the opportunities offered by the infrastructure of the "Great Stone" industrial park.

Belarusian companies are prepared to increase supplies of tractors, mining dump trucks, and medical equipment. Minsk and Jakarta share similar positions on key issues on the global agenda. Interest in bilateral cooperation has noticeably grown.

Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“From January to June 2025, we observed a significant increase in trade turnover between our countries — approximately 263%. A major contribution to this was made by the potassium fertilizers sector, which ensures food security for Indonesia. Our colleagues have expressed interest in further increasing volumes, and we have appealed to deputies to get involved in this matter. Of course, this is not directly related to the executive branch, but the interaction between legislative and executive branches always benefits the cause.”

Isfhan Tofik Munggaran, Chair of the Bilateral Cooperation Group of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly:

“I evaluate our partnership as very constructive. We have signed several agreements across various spheres, primarily in agriculture. We are especially interested in Belarusian agricultural machinery because this sector is not as developed in our country as it is in yours.”

On August 20, the interparliamentary dialogue will continue. Negotiations are scheduled with several ministries, and visits to industrial enterprises are planned.