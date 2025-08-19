3.69 BYN
Lukashenko: Belarus Supports Iran’s Legitimate Right to Peaceful Nuclear Development
Belarus supports Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has said to journalists following the talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Minsk on 20 August, BelTA reports.
The head of state spoke in detail about various aspects of cooperation between the countries and the topics of the talks held in Minsk. And in continuation of the conversation, he noted that he could not ignore the extremely tense situation after a new round of military escalation between Israel and Iran, which led to the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict.
"Armed situation is a serious threat to regional and international stability and security, especially in connection with the attacks on Iran's infrastructure, including nuclear infrastructure, which is under the control of the IAEA," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "We support Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy. I am confident that in order to achieve lasting peace, it is important to refrain from any actions that could provoke a new escalation. Wisdom and foresight must prevail over emotions and prejudices."