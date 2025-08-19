Lukashenko: Belarus Supports Iran’s Legitimate Right to Peaceful Nuclear Development

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abbbf06e-a4df-42c6-8af6-9e4de31bcb4f/conversions/c5e3263b-c622-4112-bf7d-37d007e0f4fc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abbbf06e-a4df-42c6-8af6-9e4de31bcb4f/conversions/c5e3263b-c622-4112-bf7d-37d007e0f4fc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abbbf06e-a4df-42c6-8af6-9e4de31bcb4f/conversions/c5e3263b-c622-4112-bf7d-37d007e0f4fc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abbbf06e-a4df-42c6-8af6-9e4de31bcb4f/conversions/c5e3263b-c622-4112-bf7d-37d007e0f4fc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus supports Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has said to journalists following the talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Minsk on 20 August, BelTA reports.

The head of state spoke in detail about various aspects of cooperation between the countries and the topics of the talks held in Minsk. And in continuation of the conversation, he noted that he could not ignore the extremely tense situation after a new round of military escalation between Israel and Iran, which led to the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict.