Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran Successfully Resist the Aggressive Sanctions War from the West

Belarus called the illegal restrictive measures imposed against Minsk and Tehran by the collective West an economic terrorism. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after negotiations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reports BELTA.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus and Iran, as responsible participants in international cooperation, share common values and principles of interaction among sovereign states. "We strive to build a multipolar world where each country independently determines its development path without external interference," he stated.