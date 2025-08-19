Lukashenko to Pezeshkian: We are ready to discuss any issues, we have no closed topics

Belarus is ready to discuss any issues with Iran - from cooperation in food supplies to the military-technical sphere. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on August 20 during talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a narrow format, BELTA reports.

The head of state warmly welcomed the distinguished guest, noting that his visit to Belarus was initially planned for June this year. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed a little. However, it has not become less significant," said Alexander Lukashenko. "You have been and remain our friends. We are committed to fulfilling all of our obligations that we have undertaken to the Iranian Republic. You have come to visit your friends, and you should feel at home here as if you were visiting your friends. If we fail to fulfill the conditions that we have agreed upon, I think we will discuss these issues today in a frank and friendly conversation."

Alexander Lukashenko also mentioned his visits to Tehran, which, according to him, were filled with cordiality, and his meetings with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, to whom the President asked to convey his warmest friendly wishes.