Lukashenko to Pezeshkian: We are ready to discuss any issues, we have no closed topics
Belarus is ready to discuss any issues with Iran - from cooperation in food supplies to the military-technical sphere. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on August 20 during talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a narrow format, BELTA reports.
The head of state warmly welcomed the distinguished guest, noting that his visit to Belarus was initially planned for June this year. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed a little. However, it has not become less significant," said Alexander Lukashenko. "You have been and remain our friends. We are committed to fulfilling all of our obligations that we have undertaken to the Iranian Republic. You have come to visit your friends, and you should feel at home here as if you were visiting your friends. If we fail to fulfill the conditions that we have agreed upon, I think we will discuss these issues today in a frank and friendly conversation."
Alexander Lukashenko also mentioned his visits to Tehran, which, according to him, were filled with cordiality, and his meetings with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, to whom the President asked to convey his warmest friendly wishes.
Returning to the agenda of the talks, the head of state emphasized: "We are ready to discuss any issues, we have no closed topics. We are ready to cooperate with you (on all issues. - Ed.): on issues of providing your country with food and up to military-technical cooperation. I emphasize once again: there are no secrets here. We are not friends against anyone, we do everything for the benefit of our peoples - the Iranian and Belarusian peoples." As reported, the visit of the President of Iran to Belarus was initially planned for June of this year, during the same period when the Eurasian Economic Forum and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council were held in Minsk. The President of Iran was supposed to be there for the first time as a representative of an observer state in the EAEU. However, due to the well-known circumstances - another round of military escalation in the region and strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure - Masoud Pezeshkian was unable to fly to Minsk. But he sent a video message to the EAEU participants.