Belarusian Military Kicks off Exercise at Ashuluk Training Ground
Belarusian anti-aircraft gunners at the Ashuluk training ground in the Astrakhan region have completed preparation of weapons, military and special equipment for firing.
Combat crews of anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical troops have taken up combat duty. As part of the second stage of the operational-tactical exercise, servicemen will perform combat firing, as well as practice new tactical techniques and methods of conducting anti-aircraft and air combat.