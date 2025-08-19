Lukashenko: Minsk and Budapest Capable of Contributing Jointly to Strengthening Regional Security

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of compatriots and himself personally, congratulated the President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and all citizens of Hungary on the national holiday — St. Stephen’s Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Shared approaches to sovereignty and independence, along with a caring attitude towards national identity, spiritual heritage, and traditions of their states — this is what has long united our peoples and creates the prerequisites for deepening bilateral cultural and humanitarian interaction," the congratulatory message to the President of Hungary says.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus highly values Hungary’s pursuit of peace and consensus in Europe. The Belarusian leader is confident that Minsk and Budapest can jointly contribute to strengthening regional security, the role of international law, and maintaining sustainable strategic stability. "I hope that cooperation between our countries will continue to develop based on pragmatism, mutual support, and trust," he added.

In his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Hungary, the Belarusian President noted that this holiday, St. Stephen’s Day, embodies the deep roots of Hungarian statehood, the spiritual unity of the people, and the historical wisdom that has helped the country move forward on the path of independent development for centuries.