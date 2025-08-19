Medicine and Tourism: In Which Areas Belarus and Indonesia Interested in Cooperation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b6b9b77-dec6-4ef6-acf8-80a1e913aaca/conversions/4a592e7d-c21c-4cac-917b-e6760313ced9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b6b9b77-dec6-4ef6-acf8-80a1e913aaca/conversions/4a592e7d-c21c-4cac-917b-e6760313ced9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b6b9b77-dec6-4ef6-acf8-80a1e913aaca/conversions/4a592e7d-c21c-4cac-917b-e6760313ced9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b6b9b77-dec6-4ef6-acf8-80a1e913aaca/conversions/4a592e7d-c21c-4cac-917b-e6760313ced9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Indonesia is one of the most important partners of Belarus in Southeast Asia. This was stated by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus for Foreign Affairs and National Security Sergei Aleinik during a meeting with the parliamentary delegation from Indonesia.

The senator emphasized that today friendly relations are developing between the countries, which are based on similar views. Belarus and Indonesia pursue an independent foreign policy, defend their national interests, sovereignty, and also promote a peace-loving agenda.

The parties are interested in active cooperation in many areas: agriculture, education, medicine, tourism. Belarusian enterprises are ready to increase supplies of a wide range of world-quality products to Indonesia, namely, quarry dump trucks, tractors, other agricultural machinery, security and safety devices, medical equipment, halal products. Work is also ongoing to accredit Belarusian dairy producers as exporters to Indonesia. Four Belarusian enterprises have already received accreditation.

Sergei Aleinik:

"The Indonesian side has a positive outlook on the prospects for realizing the potential of trade and economic cooperation. We have very good dynamics of growth in trade turnover. In the first half of 2025, we have already exceeded the volume of mutual trade for 2024. This applies to exports and imports. We have a good prospect of raising the indicators for trade turnover by the end of 2025 to about half a billion dollars."

Chairman of the bilateral cooperation group between the People’s Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Isfhan Taufik Munggaran said that following the meeting, a proposal was sent to the Belarusian side to increase investment in Indonesia. The matter of issuing accreditation to 12 Belarusian enterprises was also raised. The Chairman promised that this issue would be elaborated by the Indonesia's part.

