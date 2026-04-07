Belarus is strengthening its cooperation with Azerbaijan. A contract for the supply of a batch of MAZ vehicle kits was signed in Minsk yesterday.

These kits will be shipped to the Ganja Automobile Plant (a long-standing partner of Belarusian machine builders). The plant also cooperates with MTZ. Belarusian tractors are in high demand in Azerbaijan. There is demand, which means production volumes need to be increased. This was discussed at the Minsk plant on April 8.

The Minsk Tractor Plant will soon celebrate its 80th anniversary. This legendary enterprise has seen its share of ups, downs, and challenges in its history. The collapse of the Soviet Union was one such challenge. But thanks to the attention of the President of Belarus, the plant was saved. The question then arose of how to continue operating in today's market conditions: either seek new partners or restore the old, strong ties of the Soviet Union. Azerbaijan provided a good example. This project was launched thanks to two presidents in 2007. It didn't take long to get going; just two years later, the 1,000th joint tractor was assembled.

Now, the pace is even faster – at least 700 tractors per year. This figure allows us to feel confident in the market. But even more is possible and needed.

Taras Murog, CEO of the Minsk Tractor Works:

"These are primarily 80, 90, and 120 horsepower machines. We are significantly expanding our power range and product range, and we will discuss expanding our presence, including in the higher-power tractor market. I believe we will find the necessary niches through negotiations. We will consider smaller tractors, as well as more powerful 350 horsepower tractors. I believe each machine will find its customers and feedback."

MTZ regularly presents new products to the market, so the guests couldn't resist. When asked, "What did you like?" They simply answered: "Everything new in Belarus should be in Azerbaijan." Although the market is highly competitive, 80% of its volume is shared. There are many factors, but quality is the key. The main thing is not to lower the bar.

Khanlar Nuru oglu Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant:

"We are always ready to provide whatever the Azerbaijani farmer needs. We don't say 'no.' Today, MTZ produces state-of-the-art equipment. I'm not afraid to say it. We are present in Azerbaijan today. And the fact that MTZ and the Ganja Plant account for 80% of the tractor market is a fact. We didn't invent this. This speaks to good, reliable equipment."

We also plan to actively expand into third countries and offer joint products there. This will benefit both economies at once. Others can easily follow our example of how to build strong relationships with reliable partners in today's challenging conditions.

Dmitry Pinevich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan:

"Our relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan are comprehensive, all-encompassing, and strategic. The level of our relations is determined by the heads of state. We trade with each other, with 500 product categories, and operate in almost every area of ​​trade and economic cooperation, as well as in cultural and humanitarian spheres. We complement each other well. Trade turnover is growing."