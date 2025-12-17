Belarus and China Outline Further Steps for Cooperation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6017904-d773-4ed2-8bb1-22fc63423732/conversions/841c237e-c0df-4732-920d-a10ffa7fffd2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6017904-d773-4ed2-8bb1-22fc63423732/conversions/841c237e-c0df-4732-920d-a10ffa7fffd2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6017904-d773-4ed2-8bb1-22fc63423732/conversions/841c237e-c0df-4732-920d-a10ffa7fffd2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6017904-d773-4ed2-8bb1-22fc63423732/conversions/841c237e-c0df-4732-920d-a10ffa7fffd2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and China confirm their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership. Another round of inter-ministerial consultations on bilateral matters and international affairs took place in Minsk.

The Belarusian delegation was led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich, and the Chinese delegation by Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Bin. The parties summed up the results of the year and outlined plans for the future. The main focus was on the economy and investments, where significant growth potential is seen.