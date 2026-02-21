Belarus and China to Design New Logistics Products for Cargo Transportation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9aa6c0bb-83a5-4000-ad4b-dd4ca2d376f6/conversions/4c8066da-a387-49e6-ace5-9dd9a3d32996-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9aa6c0bb-83a5-4000-ad4b-dd4ca2d376f6/conversions/4c8066da-a387-49e6-ace5-9dd9a3d32996-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9aa6c0bb-83a5-4000-ad4b-dd4ca2d376f6/conversions/4c8066da-a387-49e6-ace5-9dd9a3d32996-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9aa6c0bb-83a5-4000-ad4b-dd4ca2d376f6/conversions/4c8066da-a387-49e6-ace5-9dd9a3d32996-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and China will develop new transport and logistics products that will be in mutual demand among shippers. This was announced during talks between the management of Belarusian Railways and Chinese logistics managements.

The parties discussed organizing and expanding container train transportation from Belarus to China, as well as the supply of goods from China to Belarus using the logistics capabilities of the China Merchants Group and their logistics provider.