Belarus and China to Design New Logistics Products for Cargo Transportation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus and China will develop new transport and logistics products that will be in mutual demand among shippers. This was announced during talks between the management of Belarusian Railways and Chinese logistics managements.
The parties discussed organizing and expanding container train transportation from Belarus to China, as well as the supply of goods from China to Belarus using the logistics capabilities of the China Merchants Group and their logistics provider.
In addition, the settlements have been arranged to establish end-to-end logistics for container trains on the China-Europe-China route. A key agenda item is cooperation in the construction of the Eurasian Railway Gateway container railway terminal at the Great Stone site.