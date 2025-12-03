3.74 BYN
Belarus and Cuba Interested in Expanding Industrial Cooperation
Belarus is ready to consider any cooperation projects, as long as they are economically feasible. A tractor assembly plant is already operating in Cuba.
Leonid Ryzhkovsky, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus:
"Cuba is interested in supplying our products. Our products are familiar to the Cuban market. We are ready to supply agricultural machinery and offer our partners household appliances. These issues were discussed with the Cuban delegation at the INNOPROM exhibition. A visit to our enterprises was also organized. Once again, we confirmed our willingness to cooperate as well as the quality of Belarusian products. Therefore, of course, the Cuban side is interested, and we have something to offer the Cuban side."
Belarusian machinery is attractive not only to Cuba but also to other Latin American countries. Products for agricultural cultivation and infrastructure development are particularly in demand.
Photo BelTA