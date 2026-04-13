Belarus and Kazakhstan Strengthen Strategic Partnership

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Expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. The Belarusian Foreign Minister is making his first official visit to Kazakhstan.

On April 14, Maxim Ryzhenkov was received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev . During the meeting, they exchanged views on the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as current international issues.

Maxim Ryzhenkov also conveyed greetings on behalf of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Increasing trade turnover, mutual investment, and industrial cooperation became the focus of the meeting between the two foreign ministers. The opening ceremony of the Belarusian Consulate General in Almaty will be held as part of Maxim Ryzhenkov's visit to Kazakhstan.