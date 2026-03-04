Belarus and Mali Discuss Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7680eddf-b3a6-4b43-a656-3b67e107d9bd/conversions/01fce47c-2859-40af-805c-db1111b75082-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7680eddf-b3a6-4b43-a656-3b67e107d9bd/conversions/01fce47c-2859-40af-805c-db1111b75082-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7680eddf-b3a6-4b43-a656-3b67e107d9bd/conversions/01fce47c-2859-40af-805c-db1111b75082-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7680eddf-b3a6-4b43-a656-3b67e107d9bd/conversions/01fce47c-2859-40af-805c-db1111b75082-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A delegation from the Republic of Mali is in Belarus on a working visit. On March 5, prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation—from scientific, technical, and humanitarian to the implementation of joint economic projects—were discussed at the Council of the Republic.

Mali is a promising partner for Belarus in West Africa. The economy is based on agriculture, which employs 80% of the workforce. The country's current policy is aimed at developing modern agro-industrial production. Mali is one of Africa's largest cotton producers.

Belarus, in turn, offers comprehensive solutions for the supply of various equipment, as well as meat and dairy products, including baby food.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We have agreed to develop specific projects to promote our agricultural machinery, which Mali needs, as well as our cargo and mining equipment, as around 17 mining projects are currently being implemented in Mali. Mining companies use equipment that will be in demand there. We have agreed to promote our passenger and cargo vehicles."