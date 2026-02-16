Belarus' GDP in January Amounted to 23.3 Billion Rubles

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc02c8f-332f-4f69-a8aa-b88b9d1a4d6e/conversions/78ea8da3-9418-457e-b5bc-a8610c3586d5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc02c8f-332f-4f69-a8aa-b88b9d1a4d6e/conversions/78ea8da3-9418-457e-b5bc-a8610c3586d5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc02c8f-332f-4f69-a8aa-b88b9d1a4d6e/conversions/78ea8da3-9418-457e-b5bc-a8610c3586d5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc02c8f-332f-4f69-a8aa-b88b9d1a4d6e/conversions/78ea8da3-9418-457e-b5bc-a8610c3586d5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' GDP in January 2026 amounted to 23.3 billion rubles, Belstat informs. This is 98.8% of the January 2025 level.

The President of Belarus is urging the Government to continuously improve quality and reduce costs. He stated this while accepting the Council of Ministers' report for 2025.

Speaking about problematic trends, the head of state noted rising costs. Bellegprom saw an increase of almost 5%, Bellesbumprom 6%, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade saw an increase of 2.5%.