Belarus' GDP in January Amounted to 23.3 Billion Rubles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' GDP in January 2026 amounted to 23.3 billion rubles, Belstat informs. This is 98.8% of the January 2025 level.
The President of Belarus is urging the Government to continuously improve quality and reduce costs. He stated this while accepting the Council of Ministers' report for 2025.
Speaking about problematic trends, the head of state noted rising costs. Bellegprom saw an increase of almost 5%, Bellesbumprom 6%, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade saw an increase of 2.5%.
Particular emphasis is placed on continuing to improve the quality of manufactured products and promoting products that have been awarded the Quality Mark.