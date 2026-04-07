Belarus Strengthens Cooperation Ties with Azerbaijan

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Belarus is strengthening its cooperation with Azerbaijan. A contract for the supply of a batch of MAZ vehicle kits has been signed in Minsk. They will be shipped to the Ganja Automobile Plant, our long-standing partner.

The company also cooperates with Minsk Tractors Work (MTZ). Belarusian tractors are in high demand in Azerbaijan.

"We strive to supply at least 700 units annually. These are primarily 80, 90, and 120 horsepower tractors. We are significantly expanding our power range and product range and will discuss expanding our presence in the market, including in higher-power tractors," Taras Murog, Director General of Minsk Tractor Works said.

Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant:

"Everything produced at MTZ is assembled in Ganja. And we are always ready to provide whatever the Azerbaijani farmer needs. We don't say 'no'. Today, MTZ produces state-of-the-art equipment. I'm not afraid to say it. We are present in Azerbaijan today. And the fact that MTZ and the Ganja plant account for 80% of the tractor market is a fact. We didn't invent this. This speaks to good, reliable equipment."