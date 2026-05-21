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Belarus' Ambassador: Belarusian Products in Demand in Turkmenistan
Belarusian and Turkmen producers have much to offer each other. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy has noted that the two countries have strong trade and economic ties, and their economies are largely complementary. This provides good opportunities for further expansion of cooperation.
According to the ambassador, mutual trade has been steadily increasing in recent years.
"Belarusian products are in demand in Turkmenistan, particularly dairy products, pharmaceuticals, and wood products," Stanislav Chepurnoy explained. "I can note that in recent years, our exports from Turkmenistan to Belarus have been growing. And we see this as a positive development, because it's clear that mutual trade is, as they say, a two-way street. Reciprocal trade flows certainly simplify logistics and optimize mutual settlements."