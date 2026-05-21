Belarus' Ambassador: Belarusian Products in Demand in Turkmenistan

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Belarusian and Turkmen producers have much to offer each other. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy has noted that the two countries have strong trade and economic ties, and their economies are largely complementary. This provides good opportunities for further expansion of cooperation.

According to the ambassador, mutual trade has been steadily increasing in recent years.