Caution! Widespread Disinformation Campaign on "Zapad-2025" Exercises

In recent days, there has been a surge of false information circulating online regarding the Belarusian-Russian military drills known as "Zapad-2025." An anonymous wave of postings includes fabricated "statements" purportedly from Russian soldiers, complaining about conditions in tents near Grodno, alongside absurd stories about "drunken soldiers" who allegedly hijacked a tractor and ended up in a ditch. Additionally, manipulated videos have appeared, showing individuals in military uniform criticizing the "fortification lines" and using offensive language.

These materials are being disseminated through anonymous social media accounts and messaging platforms. It is crucial to understand that all these "facts" are entirely fabricated. The disinformation efforts are aimed at provoking emotional reactions and exploiting people's gullibility.

The primary objective is to undermine trust in the Belarusian and Russian military and political leadership, to incite dissatisfaction among the populace, and to distort the perception of ongoing events.