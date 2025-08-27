Volfovich: Destructive rhetoric towards Belarus is growing today

He drew attention to the difficult situation in the world, as well as the attempts to destabilize the situation in our country, which do not stop, including from the side of fugitives and their Western curators. In addition, the Security Council is tasked with monitoring the implementation of tasks to ensure the supply of new weapons to the Armed Forces and other military organizations of the country.

"The processes that are happening in the world affect our republic. Destructive rhetoric towards our country, unfortunately, is growing today. And we see only some unfriendly steps towards our country from our European neighbors. Accusations that we pose a threat to the European continent, no matter how funny it may sound. We see how the Armed Forces of Poland and the Baltic States are being armed. Everything related to security issues is under special control of our President. He keeps his finger on the pulse and constantly listens to the heads of the security bloc, sets tasks for the State Secretariat to monitor these events," said State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich. Alexander Volfovich also emphasized that Belarus does not prioritize the issues of militarization and increasing the number of the Armed Forces.