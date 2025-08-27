3.69 BYN
Kubrakov: Belarus Can Help Pakistan in Training Law Enforcement Officers
Belarus is ready to assist Pakistan in training law enforcement officers, said Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov.
Our delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is on a visit to this country. The day before, a working meeting was held between the head of the Belarusian department and his Pakistani counterpart. The parties discussed matters of joint activities and exchanged views on the prospects for developing bilateral relations.
First of all, this concerns such areas of service activity as combating drug trafficking, illegal migration and terrorism. Belarus has a significant expertise and a well-established system of training personnel in various specialties for law enforcement agencies of foreign countries and is ready to assist in this matter, emphasized at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.