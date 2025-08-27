Kubrakov: Belarus Can Help Pakistan in Training Law Enforcement Officers

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17b44286-6c5d-412b-bb92-a59544eb1bd9/conversions/ed0c4386-b9c4-4f78-b2fd-7eb2ea691a48-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17b44286-6c5d-412b-bb92-a59544eb1bd9/conversions/ed0c4386-b9c4-4f78-b2fd-7eb2ea691a48-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17b44286-6c5d-412b-bb92-a59544eb1bd9/conversions/ed0c4386-b9c4-4f78-b2fd-7eb2ea691a48-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17b44286-6c5d-412b-bb92-a59544eb1bd9/conversions/ed0c4386-b9c4-4f78-b2fd-7eb2ea691a48-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is ready to assist Pakistan in training law enforcement officers, said Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov.

Our delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is on a visit to this country. The day before, a working meeting was held between the head of the Belarusian department and his Pakistani counterpart. The parties discussed matters of joint activities and exchanged views on the prospects for developing bilateral relations.

