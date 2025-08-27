Belarus does not explicitly position itself as a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, although logistically it seems an obvious choice. Whether Belarus could act as a peacemaking platform was discussed by Dmitry Shevtsov, a deputy of the Belarusian House of Representatives, in an interview with "Actual Interview."

The expert emphasized that the Republic of Belarus could serve both as a guarantor of security and as a peacekeeping platform. As Dmitry Shevtsov recalled, the very first negotiation site was Minsk. "And what's wrong with that? We can ensure security, as we are completely neutral, and we have demonstrated this through our actions. Yes, we support Russia, but we still serve as a neutral negotiation venue," he stated.

In addition, on Belarusian territory, exchanges of prisoners and the bodies of the deceased are conducted—entirely in complete informational silence, which attests to the high professionalism of the work being done.

"This demonstrates our authority and expertise in such matters. The International Committee of the Red Cross also assists in this. By the way, these operations are conducted quietly not because no one should know, but because this is a delicate issue for Russia and Ukraine, and there can be no room for any show of information or publicity," the deputy believes.