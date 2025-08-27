Nicolas Maduro Expresses Readiness to Visit Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8927181-5cd9-4253-934c-06ac5313e9de/conversions/42494268-0856-4135-9231-7666fb4fa454-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8927181-5cd9-4253-934c-06ac5313e9de/conversions/42494268-0856-4135-9231-7666fb4fa454-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8927181-5cd9-4253-934c-06ac5313e9de/conversions/42494268-0856-4135-9231-7666fb4fa454-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8927181-5cd9-4253-934c-06ac5313e9de/conversions/42494268-0856-4135-9231-7666fb4fa454-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Dmitry Derevinsky presented his credentials to President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, BelTA informs citing the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the President of Venezuela noted the friendly nature of Belarusian-Venezuelan relations and expressed readiness for their further development in a wide range of areas, including the elaboration and approval of a joint action plan, the organization of visits at various levels and holding of joint events.

Nicolas Maduro emphasized the significant role of the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in strengthening interstate dialogue and expressed respect for the consistent policy of our country aimed at ensuring stability and development of the state.