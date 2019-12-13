3.40 RUB
3.50 USD
3.59 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold Congress on International Settlements
Documentary transactions as an instrument of reliable settlements in the context of modern challenges.
The Congress on International Settlements on this topic will be held in Minsk. It is organized by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event will be held with the support of the National Bank on February 11. The main issue to be discussed is the reduction or avoidance of accounts receivable.
VitalyVabishchevich, head of the department of legal support and digital technologies of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:
We will emphasize documentary operations. We will use those instruments that will reduce the risks of not receiving payments from foreign counterparties or, on the contrary, as a protective mechanism for the Belarusian entity.
They will also consider alternative ways of settlements. These are tokens, digital signs, new options for payment within the SCO.
President
All
"Dream on!" Lukashenko responds to ill-wishers about his health
Don't spend a penny on things we can do without - Lukashenko on State Investment Program
President of Belarus: exports are becoming the most important element of the country's economy
Lukashenko calls infrastructure development a key goal of state investment program
Politics
All
Society
All
Prosecutor General of Belarus: Some political fugitives have long wanted to return home
Best Belarusian scientist of 2024 announced at National Academy of Sciences
Belarus approves concept of digital development sovereignty until 2030
Belarus Presidential Elections: 5 Candidates Offer Their Vision for Country's Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All