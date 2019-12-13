Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold Congress on International Settlements

Documentary transactions as an instrument of reliable settlements in the context of modern challenges.

The Congress on International Settlements on this topic will be held in Minsk. It is organized by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event will be held with the support of the National Bank on February 11. The main issue to be discussed is the reduction or avoidance of accounts receivable.

VitalyVabishchevich, head of the department of legal support and digital technologies of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:

We will emphasize documentary operations. We will use those instruments that will reduce the risks of not receiving payments from foreign counterparties or, on the contrary, as a protective mechanism for the Belarusian entity.