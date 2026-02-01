"Maximally all our own"—this is the guiding principle behind Belarus's economic development, as emphasized by President Alexander Lukashenko. It represents Belarus's strategic response to global challenges, particularly in industry, which serves as the locomotive for all sectors. Investments and innovations are enabling not only the saturation of the domestic market with high-quality products but also boosting exports.

One illustrative example is the enterprise "Makhina-TST," which started with just ten jobs and a single production line. Over time, it expanded, revitalizing idle buildings. Today, it is a industrial giant with 30,000 square meters of production space and 300 specialists. For this resident of the Mogilev SEZ, proving that Belarus offers all conditions for business development has become a top priority.

The company produces geogrids, meshes—such as those used for airport runway reinforcements—and has successfully captured markets not only domestically but also across logistics routes spanning thousands of kilometers, exporting to 50 countries.

Alexander Skvortsov, Head of the Technical Textile Workshop at Makhina-TST:

"This workshop produces plaster, construction meshes, and geotextiles. On average, we manufacture between 1.5 and 2 million square meters of wall material per month. Our construction meshes are used for reinforcement. We operate around the clock."

Fifty machines transform polyester fibers and fiberglass into export-ready products, with nearly 150 product types in the portfolio. The company has also mastered the production of polymer fasteners and "flexible piles" for port construction.

Vladimir Krushitsky, Production Manager of Cement-Mineral Plates at Makhina-TST:

"What makes our product unique? It’s suitable for various applications: partitions, fire passages—our material is non-combustible," he explains.

Most importantly, this is a flexible, innovative project for Belarus—considered a new direction in residential construction.

Yuriy Milto, Director of Makhina-TST:

"In the coming year, we plan to start producing perlite, create new jobs, and compete not only within the CIS but also across Europe. We recently hosted an investment fund from the UAE, which proposed cooperation."

Another promising sector is the production of camping and foldable furniture—beds, chairs, swings—as well as electric pumps and compact woodworking machines. Step-by-step modernization has allowed this enterprise to carve out its niche even amid today’s global challenges.

Dmitry Kleschuk, Deputy Director of OJSC "Olsa":

"We acquired two casting machines for aluminum alloy die casting with robotic control systems, a machine for assembly and packaging of fasteners, and a laying and cutting complex. These investments have improved our production quality and allowed us to develop new products. We designed and produced a medical resuscitation bed, the 'Impulse' series, with electric drive—'Impulse' and 'Impulse-2.' We also plan to produce a X-ray-transparent bed."

Olsa’s products are attracting interest not only from Belarus’s healthcare sector but also from Russia.

A new, 4,500-square-meter facility will host another modern "Olsa" production line—its largest project for the five-year plan. Soon, this plant will be equipped with a hundred units of advanced equipment for manufacturing electric welded pipes and metalworking.

Ekaterina Bogdanovich, Director of OJSC "Olsa":

"In 2026, we plan to complete the project, commission all facilities, refine our technology, and reach projected capacity. This is not just an investment project but a new stage in our development—aimed at increasing production volumes, reducing costs, and creating new jobs."

Pavel Marininko, Head of the Mogilev SEZ Administration:

"Over this year alone, our residents will attract over 320 million Belarusian rubles in investments. Companies have begun working with the African continent, and we have nearly tripled exports to China. Overall, the region’s exports are forming a total of over 1.2 billion USD."