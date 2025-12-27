Belarusian light industry products in demand abroad

2025 was a year of great experimentation for the Belarusian light industry. A project to create capsule school uniforms for teachers and students was launched, and the export geography of Belarusian textiles was expanded.

Domestic light industry products are in demand abroad: over 65% of production is exported to 73 countries. However, to compete with foreign manufacturers and reduce dependence on imported supplies, modernization and retooling of enterprises is necessary.

Tatyana Lugina, CEO of Kamvol OJSC:

"Textiles account for approximately 45% of the country's gross light industry. And textile products, in the form of fabrics and finished goods made from them, are supplied to export markets around the world. The Russian Federation, the CIS, and the Eurasian Economic Community (EAEC) are our main markets, accounting for 75-80% of our exports. However, certain products, such as linen products and polyester fabrics produced by Mogotex, are in demand not only in Russia but also in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan."