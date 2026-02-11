Belarusian scientists develop their own activated carbon

In Belarus, they have developed a way to produce their own activated carbon – a sorbent for water and gas purification. Scientists from the Institute of Nature Management of the Academy of Sciences are developing the technology.

The need for gas and liquid purification in industrial settings worldwide is growing. Environmental regulations are also becoming more stringent. The demand for activated carbon is understandable. It is the most environmentally friendly and cost-effective barrier between industry and the environment. Our country's annual demand is approximately 700 tons.

Yuri Yanuta, Deputy Director of the Institute of Nature Management of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus: "We began working with activated carbon as a field of deep peat processing, which emerged in the 1960s. We have now moved from laboratory research to large-scale laboratory production, including pilot batches."

Belarusian scientists have discovered a new raw material for producing activated carbon. This material is buried wood, primarily spruce or pine. Incidentally, this raw material was extracted from beneath a layer of peat in swamps. This is the first time the material has been used in this way. However, before announcing the new product, the activated carbon underwent quality testing.

This carbon is suitable for purifying water and industrial liquids. This is especially important in the food industry, a key economic sector for Belarus. Incidentally, scientists also use other raw materials for activated carbon production, such as nut shells.

Mikhail Kalantarov, Lead Engineer at the Ecotechnology Laboratory of the Institute of Nature Management of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus: "The hazelnut shells themselves. These shells were brought to us from Georgia. There's a serious recycling problem there, as Georgia is the largest hazelnut producer in the CIS. The Georgian side, having learned of our processing technology, approached us. We are currently negotiating an investment project there. We've tried processing the shells here, both in laboratory and semi-industrial conditions. We've obtained a very high-quality transition product—carbon."