Belarus's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $15.2 billion at the beginning of April

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f35e4fb-5b47-4189-9cb4-b09157d8fa2c/conversions/bcbfcc31-c598-4433-8293-1565fa6fa411-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f35e4fb-5b47-4189-9cb4-b09157d8fa2c/conversions/bcbfcc31-c598-4433-8293-1565fa6fa411-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f35e4fb-5b47-4189-9cb4-b09157d8fa2c/conversions/bcbfcc31-c598-4433-8293-1565fa6fa411-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f35e4fb-5b47-4189-9cb4-b09157d8fa2c/conversions/bcbfcc31-c598-4433-8293-1565fa6fa411-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled $15.2 billion at the beginning of April. They fell by $1.1 billion over the past month after 15 months of continuous growth.

Analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank explained the reasons for this: the main reason was the depreciation of gold in the reserves due to a nearly 12% drop in prices in March.

At the same time, despite the decline, Belarus's reserves cover almost 3.5 months of imported goods and services that meets the international adequacy standard.

The National Bank also linked the decline in gold reserves to the decline in gold prices on international financial markets. However, the regulator continues to meet its gold and foreign exchange reserves target ahead of its annual plan.