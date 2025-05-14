Belteleradiocompany presents capabilities at CabSat exhibition in UAE

Belteleradiocompany presents its capabilities at the CabSat exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

This is the leading platform for the broadcasting, satellite TV and content industry for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The third largest exhibition in the world and the most significant digital media event in the region.

At the World Trade Center in Dubai, representatives of the main media holding company of Belarus are presenting the opportunities of the First Information TV channel and international satellite broadcasting of our country.

A special emphasis during the talks has been made on the distribution of media content from Belarus to the telecommunications markets of the Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and African countries.

Pavel Lazovik, Chief Director of the Main Directorate of Belarus 24 TV channel, said that they had a meeting at the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). "We learnt how to act in order to obtain a broadcasting license for a foreign TV channel, in particular, "Belarus 24." What are the peculiarities of distributing a satellite TV channel on the territory of the Arab Emirates. And what is the most important, we discussed content exchange. What is interesting to the Arab viewers and what our Belarusian TV channel can offer."

The agenda also includes a visit to the UAE State Authority for Regulation of Telecommunications and Digital Technologies, editorial offices and studios of national Internet providers and leading television holdings.