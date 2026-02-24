Collaborating with reliable partners: Vasilek container train departs for China

The Vasilek container train, carrying Belarusian goods, is departing for China. This is the third such trip. This delivery option helps reduce logistics costs.

The logic of success in logistics: Belarusian goods are shipped to China on the regular Vasilek container train. This convenient and modern delivery system was successfully tested in 2025, and today, the third regular train carrying products from domestic manufacturers departs for China.

Dmitry Tur, Head of Sales and Development, Logistics Office, Branch of RUE Beltamozhservice:

"The idea behind the train was to minimize logistics costs and time. The train travels 1,000 km per day, and consolidating goods allows for cost savings through the use of the container train itself. A single shipment would have required road transport or shipping through Russian seaports, which would have incurred consolidation costs and time-consuming operations. Container trains allow for all goods to be consolidated in a single location."

A significant advantage for shippers is free cargo storage for five days while the train is being assembled. This optimizes logistics costs and reduces the final cost of transportation.

"Starting this year, the train has been operating regularly. Two trains have already been dispatched. Currently, a 57-unit train is planned. It includes three types of goods: peat (28 containers), 14 containers of lumber, and 20 containers of new fiber," noted Dmitry Tur.