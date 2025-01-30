This year, it is essential to qualitatively complete the implementation of the strategic directions for the development of Eurasian integration until 2025. This was discussed on January 31 in Almaty at the Intergovernmental Council. A digital forum also opened there.

The key task is to find a balance between the implementation of advanced technologies, security, and social stability.

How is artificial intelligence changing the economy? Those who are already offering innovative solutions for tomorrow know this better than others. The best developments in the Eurasian Union are presented at the Digital Almaty forum. For example, a robot—a digital judicial officer—can send an SMS about speeding, impose a fine if a person exceeds the speed limit, and then ensure that the payment is made. This saves time and money for judicial authorities.

Meanwhile, the developments of Belarusian scientists save farmers' time and increase field productivity.

The Belarusians are increasingly advocating for their own software. Sanctions have forced them to move faster. They are even managing to launch equipment that had simply stopped without support.

"We have long trained foreign models on our data. Today we understand that it will be difficult to collect the necessary arrays alone to form our own solutions at the national level. But our integration mechanisms provide an excellent opportunity to accomplish this task together. Therefore, at the level of EAEU member states in the year of Belarus's chairmanship, I would like to emphasize the importance and value of such a concept as data," stated Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The "Five" are confident: a third of retail sales will go online in five years. And, of course, unified rules are needed. Independent price indicators for exchange trading are also important. In Belarus, everything from milk to lumber is sold through these platforms.

Reports and presentations are not needed, decisions are, the Belarusian prime minister said at the meeting with his colleagues. In particular, regarding the formation of a common cooperative space. New projects in the agricultural sector are sought.

"I propose that the commission, and particularly the industrial bloc, focus efforts on finding new promising areas of cooperation, actively promoting Eurasian projects. We will conduct a more detailed review of the entire complex of industrial cooperation issues at the autumn meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which the Belarusian side plans to combine in Minsk with an off-site session of the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM," the prime minister noted.