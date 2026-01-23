Electric Vehicles in Belarus: Vladimir Karanik Discusses Prototype and Development Priorities

Belarusian Science Day is celebrated in Belarus on January 25. President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to industry professionals, researchers, and higher education institutions.

The potential of Belarusian scientists allows them to create world-class developments. The goal is to maintain their position in traditionally strong research areas and expand their expertise in new areas of global scientific and technological progress. Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, spoke about the transition to electric vehicles and the prospects for creating their own electric car prototype.

Vladimir Karanik shared his personal experience with an electric vehicle: "It was a desire to try something new and progressive, although many colleagues didn't quite understand my choice. They said traditional engines were more understandable to them. I don't regret my choice."

Regarding the creation of an electric car prototype, the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus noted that a prototype exists, but initially, the discussion centered on a scientific program to develop components for electric transport. "We have a domestic inverter—an essential part of the vehicle—electric motors, and gearboxes. The goal was to train manufacturers to develop a domestic component base," he said.

According to him, the overall goal of creating a vehicle was overestimated. A passenger vehicle requires numerous safety systems, multimedia, and a structural frame. Attempts to quickly integrate these developments into a former gasoline-powered vehicle did not yield good consumer results.

"However, these developments will not remain unclaimed—they are applicable in special-purpose vehicles and municipal vehicles. A tour bus for the Botanical Garden is currently being designed and manufactured. Other developments include electric warehouse transport and electric vehicles for airports. We have found our niche," Vladimir Karanik shared.