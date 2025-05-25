From agriculture to industry. Belarus and Libya discuss further cooperation

Belarus conducts a dialog based on mutual cooperation with all partners. Asia and Africa are no exception.

Libya appreciates the support provided by Belarus to the Libyan people. The head of the parliament of this country told First Information channel about it.

The Libyan government held talks in Benghazi with the participation of the Belarusian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich. The parties discussed further steps to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. Among the key areas: agriculture, industry, and humanitarian sectors.

Aguila Saleh, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Libya:

"I would like to express my great gratitude to the President of Belarus, who is supporting the Libyan people in these difficult times. Our countries are bound by time-tested relations. We are now witnessing good dynamics of cooperation. I am confident that there are many significant joint projects in various spheres ahead."