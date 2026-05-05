From dairy products and tractors to joint production: Minsk and Cairo are expanding cooperation

A large Egyptian delegation, led by the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, is visiting Belarus. A review of relations was held at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on May 6.

On May 7, business will join the discussion of specific cooperation proposals: representatives of more than 20 Egyptian companies arrived in Minsk.

Our dairy products are well known in the Arab Republic. Our baby food is also making inroads into the Egyptian market. Negotiations are underway to recognize Belarusian halal certificates.

Our engineering brands are also familiar to our partners. The Belarus tractor has become a reliable partner for local farmers.

Artur Karpovich, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus: "Today, an Egyptian business representative expressed a desire to create an industrial production hub in Egypt. We, in turn, offer not only industrial products but also a wide range of Belarusian consumer goods, so-called consolidated cargo. We would like to consider shipping them there and present them widely so that Egyptian consumers can experience the delicious, healthy Belarusian products. Today, the delegation visited a dairy plant. They were delighted with our glazed curd cheese bars. I believe this is only the beginning of our close and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt:

"We are interested in Belarusian tractors and buses. Some models are very popular in the Egyptian market. We expect to sign a supply agreement at the business forum tomorrow. It covers the sale of your equipment to Egypt, and our fruit will be shipped in the opposite direction. We previously had a tractor assembly plant in Egypt, but the post-COVID situation and the difficulties in global trade have put this project on hold. However, today we are exploring various options to revive our joint production."