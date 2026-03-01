Golovchenko: First applications for crypto banks to be processed by summer

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9917dd8-68c5-494f-8e5b-ef4e6d847e10/conversions/3f7a596a-2322-4223-a4d2-16bb916e369a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9917dd8-68c5-494f-8e5b-ef4e6d847e10/conversions/3f7a596a-2322-4223-a4d2-16bb916e369a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9917dd8-68c5-494f-8e5b-ef4e6d847e10/conversions/3f7a596a-2322-4223-a4d2-16bb916e369a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9917dd8-68c5-494f-8e5b-ef4e6d847e10/conversions/3f7a596a-2322-4223-a4d2-16bb916e369a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"First applications for crypto banks will be processed by summer," said Roman Golovchenko, emphasizing that the recently adopted decree allowing the creation of such banks was a breakthrough even by international standards.

Major financial institutions from Belarus and abroad have already expressed interest in this matter.

Some innovations for individuals are also expected. According to the plans, loans secured by cryptocurrency, crypto deposits, and much more to become available.