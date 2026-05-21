In Belarus, Share of Women Entrepreneurs Increased to 42% in Five Years

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The share of women entrepreneurs in Belarus is growing. Over the past five years, it has increased to 42%, according to the Ministry of Economy.

About 85,000 Belarusian women are currently engaged in business, including consulting, advertising, and design, as well as developing the beauty industry, clothing manufacturing, and tourism.